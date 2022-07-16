Lonavla bans entry for sightseeing visitors
The Lonavla administration has increased police bandobast as entry is banned for tourists visiting the hill station for sightseeing over this weekend. Those staying in hotels and resorts will not be affected, said officials.
Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on July 13 issued an order banning assembly of five or more people at trekking routes, forts and tourist places under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till July 17.
“It is just an extension of the order issued by the district collector. People are allowed to stay in Lonavla,” said Pandit Patil, chief executive officer, Lonavla municipal council.
Zarina Shaikh, who had planned to visit Lonavla on Saturday, said, “Police officers did not allow us to even go shopping.”
Congress launches campaign against BJP from HP’s apple belt
Two days after Samyut Kisan Morcha took to the streets against the spiralling input cost of packaging material for fruits in Himachal Pradesh, the opposition Congress on Saturday launched a 'Halla Bol' (raise your voice) protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Shimla rural legislator Vikramaditya Singh, who is also party's general secretary, launched the campaign from Rohru – the assembly constituency his father former CM Virbhadra Singh represented five times.
Murals removed temporarily to ease traffic flow on Ganeshkhind road
The murals depicting the city's journey from Punawadi to Modern Pune, under the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee flyover at the Agriculture College junction in Shivajinagar, have been removed to facilitate traffic on Ganeshkhind road. The murals were part of a beautification project undertaken five years ago using the MLA funds of a former member of the legislative assembly, Anil Bhosale, which were to the tune of crores of rupees.
SSU forms a committee to prepare syllabus for online Sanskrit training course
Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi said that the U.P. government sanctioned a grant of ₹1.16 crore for starting an online Sanskrit training centre. The V-C informed that the university appointed Prof Harishankar Pandey (Professor of Prakrit and Jainagam departments) and five co-coordinators of the Sanskrit Vidya Department for preparing the syllabus for the diploma courses to be conducted online.
Vegetable prices soar amid low supply in Pune due to incessant rainfall
PUNE Due to heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has been affected and the prices have increased in the wholesale and retail markets respectively. The prices are expected to remain high for at least a week, said officials. “I came to Mandai to get vegetables at reasonable rates, but prices are high here as well. In Kothrud tomato was sold at Rs 90 per kg,” said Vrundha Kulkarni, a housewife residing at Pratik Nagar.
Road widening project: Ayodhya admn again issues warning to traders to vacate shops
The Ayodhya administration on Saturday once again issued a warning to shopkeepers to vacate their shops for the road widening project in the temple town or else, they will be forcibly evicted. Traders, in turn, accused the administration of backtracking on the assurance given in a joint meeting on Friday that no forcible eviction would be carried out during the ongoing Sawan month.
