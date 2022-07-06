Lonavla receives 184 mm rainfall in last 24 hours
PUNE: Many areas of Lonavla were flooded as the city received 184 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is also reported from rural areas.
Heavy rains since Monday night led to landslide on Lonavla to Pavana dam road near Dudhivare. There was no report of casualty or anyone trapped in the debris, as confirmed by the local administration.
“There was a minor incident of a landslide as a portion of the hillside crashed on the road leading to the Pavana dam road. After receiving information, our team reached the spot and cleared the debris from the road,” Lonavla police officials said.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “There are chances of extremely heavy rain in the isolated areas of Pune city in the next two days. IMD has issued red alert for Pune, Kolhapur and Satara on July 7 and 8.”
The western Maharashtra district is witnessing heavy rains since the last few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued orange alert for central Maharashtra for the next three days. The orange alert is indicative of IMD cautioning authorities and citizens to be cautious and prepared for heavy rains.
Since the orange alert has been sounded for the region, the impact could be in the form of flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses, according to IMD. Parts of Pune-Mumbai stretch on expressway were also engulfed in fog early morning, slowing the road traffic. Railway transport was also affected as ghat sections witnessed heavy fog.
IMD in its bulletin stated that the upcoming rain spell will be good for most parts of Maharashtra. Several weather systems are lined up to give good rains. The monsoon trough is also active. There are strong westerly wind present along the west coast.
-
U.P. higher education minister says always ready to protect, promote Sanskrit
UP higher education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Wednesday said that he is always ready to protect Devvani (the language of the gods), Sanskrit. Upadhyay made the comment during a meeting with Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi in Varanasi. Upadhyay described Sampurnanand Sanskrit University as the temple of Mother Saraswati and the courtyard of Devvani. The Higher Education Minister assured all cooperation in the promotion of Sanskrit, said SSU public relations officer Shashindra Mishra.
-
LLRM medical college doctor dies by suicide: Meerut police
A doctor, 28, who was pursuing a post-graduate diploma course in radiology at LLRM Medical College in Meerut, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night, police said. Medical college police station SHO Sant Singh said that fellow doctors found her hanging by a rope in her hostel room on Tuesday night. The incident was reported to the police. The doctor was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead after an examination.
-
Pune reports 10 new cases of BA 2.75; nine new cases of BA.4 & BA.5
PUNE Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of the BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron with all cases hailing from Pune after processing of the samples in the last week of June and the outcome becoming known this week, as per the latest state health department report. Additionally, the state reported six and three cases of the BA.5 and BA.4 sub-variants of Omicron, respectively with all cases once again hailing from Pune.
-
Karnataka CM congratulates Dr Veerendra Heggade for nomination to Rajya Sabha
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed his happiness at the nomination of Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Dr D Veerendra Heggade, as member of Rajya Sabha. The Chief Minister also congratulated other nominees -- eminent athlete P T Usha, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and renowned film screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad. BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior BJP functionaries congratulated Dr Heggade.
-
Uddhav replaces Lok Sabha chief whip as Shinde camp hints at MPs jumping ship
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena replaced Bhavana Gawali as its chief whip in the Lok Sabha and nominated Rajan Vichare in her place. The information was shared by the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut. Raut is the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party. Also read Shinde counters Uddhav's 'auto driver' jibe, says Mercedes left behind. Vichare represents Thane in the Lok Sabha. Shinde is also from Thane.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics