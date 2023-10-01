Loud music, games inside gardens & parks a nuisance for locals, walkers

PUNE: Loud music played not just during festivals but even on mobiles/Bluetooth speakers during morning- and evening- walks, not to mention noisy discussions/arguments while playing games; are disturbing the serenity of gardens and parks across the city. So much so that locals and regular walkers have begun to complain about what they consider an assault on their precious quiet time. By extension, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the forest department, too, have appealed to citizens not to play music loudly on their mobiles/Bluetooth speakers or disrupt the quietude of these places. Nowadays, loud music and pets have become a bother for morning walkers. The authorities should ensure that neither music nor pets are allowed. (HT PHOTO)

Sanjeevani Phatak, a regular walker at Taljai Hills, said, “We used to visit Taljai Hills to experience peace and calm. However, many citizens play music loudly while walking. If we request them to turn down the volume, they ask us to show them the rule/s that say so. It is plain common sense that they dial down the volume of music…”

Vikram Rawal, who used to walk at the Sadu Shinde Stadium at Taljai Hills, has stopped doing so due to the disturbance. “Many senior citizens play music loudly. We requested them to use head phones but they don’t listen and keep playing the music loudly. We are not opposed to them listening to music but they should use earphones and not disturb the others.”

Vinita Sardesai said, “Nowadays, loud music and pets have become a bother for morning walkers. The authorities should ensure that neither music nor pets are allowed…”

It’s a similar scenario at other parks and gardens across the city. According to visitors to the Ahilyabai Holkar Garden, Katraj, those playing lagori often get into arguments in the morning and disturb the peace of the garden. A resident on condition of anonymity said, “I stay at a nearby housing society in Katraj and often hear loud arguments between people playing inside the park early in the morning. The civic garden department needs to act against such things.”

Regulars at Sinhagad Fort, too, have a similar grouse. Ramesh Shinde said, “I used to visit Sinhagad Fort regularly but not anymore. There are so many youngsters playing music loudly on their phones/Bluetooth speakers that it has become very disturbing. We used to visit the place to experience the peace…”

PMC garden department head Ashok Ghorpade said, “These are new issues. We are getting complaints about the disturbance caused by other walkers by playing music loudly on their phones. When our security guards try to stop these people however, they argue with the guards. It’s common sense that we should visit gardens and public places to experience Nature…”

