Low response for HSRP number plates installation in Pune 

Vehicle owners in Pune have shown a lukewarm response towards the mandatory installation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) on old vehicles. According to recent data, out of the 25 lakh vehicles in the city, only around 4.6 lakh have registered online for HSRP installation as of Thursday, May 22, while merely 2.08 lakh vehicles have had the plates affixed so far. A mechanic replacing a car’s old registration number plate with the high security registration plate (HSRP). (REPREENTATIVE PIC)

In view of this, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has urged the remaining vehicle owners to complete the installation by June 30. Failure to do so will result in punitive action, including fines, as warned by the transport authorities.

The directive from the transport department mandates that all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, must have the new HSRPs installed by the end of June 2025. To facilitate this process, over 150 authorised centres have been set up across Pune, and an online registration facility has been made available for ease and convenience. However, the response from the public has been relatively poor.

“In light of the current situation, the RTO has once again appealed to vehicle owners to complete the online registration and ensure the plates are installed on their vehicles before the June 30 deadline. Non-compliance will lead to financial penalties,” said Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer of Pune.

Rahul Deshpande, a 42-year-old IT professional and resident of Kothrud, expressed his concerns about the HSRP process and said, “I fully support the idea of HSRP number plates for better security and regulation. However, the process has been quite confusing. The online portal often crashes or doesn’t confirm appointments properly. I tried to book a slot twice and didn’t receive any confirmation.”