LS candidates relieved as no more wedding muhurtas this May

Pune: As May 1 and 2 are the only two days this May available as wedding muhurtas according to the Marathi calendar, candidates across political parties are relieved to know that voters will not go out of station to attend weddings around the days that Pune district goes to LS polls namely May 7 and 13. easy to edit vector illustration of Indian wedding couple (Shutterstock)

Already, political parties are worried that people may not come out to vote given the rising temperatures. However, they are now happy in the knowledge that at least there are no wedding dates apart from May 1 and 2, and that voters will not get busy attending outstation weddings on polling days.

Dhiraj Ghate, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune city president, said, “We are working tirelessly for all our four candidates in Pune district and the canvassing across constituencies will only intensify as the polling days draw near. However, the wedding issue will not impact us as there are no wedding muhurtas around the polling days. Normally in the month of May, there are several weddings and people go out of Pune to attend these weddings which impacts the voting percentage.”

Raju Kamble from Katraj said, “On May 1, my cousin’s wedding was at Solapur and our entire family went there to attend the wedding. If the dates of the wedding had been around the polling days, we would have certainly missed voting. It is good though there are only two muhurtas for weddings in May this year. Not only did we attend the wedding in Solapur, we will also cast our vote/s on May 13.”