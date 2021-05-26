Lt Gen JS Nain asks station commanders to assist police in paper leak joint investigation

: Lieutenant General JS Nain, Army commander, Southern Command, has expressed support to a joint investigation between the police and the army in the paper leak case that has recently led to a Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer’s arrest.

“Lt Gen JS Nain, Army commander, Southern Command has issued strict instructions to all the station commanders in the area of responsibility to assist in the ongoing investigations. He has instituted proactive measures to enable early completion of the investigations,” read a statement from the defence spokesperson.

The statement also pointed out that the investigation began due to an initial tip-off by the sources inside the Indian Army about the leak of question paper for soldier recruitment entrance test that was to be held at 40 centres across the country for 30,000 aspirants on February 28.

“Timely actions and wholehearted support by Army to the police is reflective of Army’s resolve to weed out mal practices and make the existing recruitment system fool proof and robust. The interest in the youth to join Armed forces needs no reiteration. The Army therefore continues to implement strict checks and balances to ensure a transparent recruitment process,” reads a part of the statement.

In a statement in the early days of the investigation, the Army officials had stated a joint investigation in the paper leak. As it turned out later on in the investigation, the leak and sharing of paper before the exam was done by a wide-spread network.

So far, the police have arrested 12 people in 2 cases - one each at Vishrantwadi and Wanowrie police station. Of the 12, nine are arrested in the Wanowrie case while three are arrested in the Vishrantwadi case.

Among the arrested men are three serving Indian Army officers - one Lieutenant Colonel and two Majors.

The ones arrested so far include Lt Col Bhagatpreetsingh Sartajsingh Bedi (44) from Secunderabad, Telanagana; Major Thiru Murugan Thangavelu (47); Major Vasant Vijay Kilari (45), Vira Prasad Kotiswamy Narnepati (41) from Delhi cantonemnt, Kishore Mahadev Giri (40), Malegaon in Baramati; Madhav Sheshrao Gitte (38) a resident of Sappers vihar colony in Pune; another accused called Bharat Lakshman Adakmol (37) from Pachora, Pune; Gopal Yuvraj Koli (31) a resident of BEG Center in Dighi; and Uday Dattu Auti (23) a resident of BEG Khadki - all in Wanowrie case. The ones arrested in Vishrantwadi were identified as Ali Akhtar Khan (47), Azad Lalmohammed Khan (37) and Mahendra Chandrabhan (37).