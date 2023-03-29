Home / Cities / Pune News / Madanlal Meena is new Pune station director

Madanlal Meena is new Pune station director

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2023 09:53 PM IST

Meena has vast experience working in various positions in the commercial department on the central railway

The railway division has appointed Madanlal Meena as the new station director. For the last three months, the post was vacant and its additional charge was given to Dr Ramdas Bhise, a senior official in Pune railway division.

Madanlal Meena (HT PHOTO)
Madanlal Meena (HT PHOTO)

Meena has completed B.Sc in Biology and MA in History and is a 2014 batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service. Before this, he was working as a commercial manager in the Mumbai division.

Meena has vast experience working in various positions in the commercial department on the central railway. While he has handled important assignments as assistant commercial manager in Bhusawal, Pune, Solapur and Mumbai circles as divisional commercial manager.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out