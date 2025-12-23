Strap: State first in country to track foreign patients statewide; uniform treatment rates planned Maha eyes $3.84 billion opportunity with medical value travel policy

PUNE: Maharashtra is preparing to position itself as a global hub for Medical Value Travel (MVT) under its proposed Medical Value Travel Policy 2025, a rapidly expanding sector in which patients cross international borders to access affordable, high-quality and specialised healthcare, senior state officials said on Monday.

Health officials said Maharashtra is the first state in the country to draft a comprehensive MVT policy aimed at formalising and regulating what has so far been a fast-growing but fragmented medical tourism ecosystem. Unlike earlier efforts that focused largely on revenue, the policy places emphasis on patient safety, transparency, ethical practices and regulatory oversight, they said.

With the global medical value travel market, according to Federation of Indian Chambers and Commerce and Industries (FICCI), projected to expand from $115.6 billion in 2022 to $286 billion by 2030, the state estimates it could generate revenues of up to $3.84 billion by the end of the decade by capturing a share of this growth.

Public Health and Family Welfare minister Prakash Abitkar said the MVT Policy 2025 marks a major step towards positioning Maharashtra as a global destination for ethical and patient-centric healthcare.

“Maharashtra is uniquely placed with world-class infrastructure, internationally recognised medical professionals and a strong tradition of integrative medicine, including Ayurveda, Yoga and Homeopathy. We offer a blend of advanced treatment and holistic healing,” Abitkar said.

He added that the policy aims to ensure a seamless experience for medical travellers through streamlined visa processes, multilingual support, a dedicated digital MVT portal and globally benchmarked clinical standards. “This policy is not just a health initiative but a growth vision. With strategic investments, public-private partnerships and alignment with the national ‘Heal in India programme’, Maharashtra has the potential to generate revenues of $3.84 billion by 2030,” he said.

Maharashtra currently attracts foreign patients from countries such as Yemen, Iraq, Oman, South Sudan and Liberia. However, officials acknowledged a decline in patient inflows from several African and West Asian nations, including Nigeria, Congo, Kurdistan, Uganda, Ghana and Mozambique. Like other Indian states, Maharashtra faces increasing competition from medical tourism hubs such as Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Jordan, Malaysia and Thailand.

According to officials, the policy is expected to boost the state economy by generating high-value employment across healthcare, hospitality, logistics and wellness sectors. Increased inflow of international patients is also expected to drive infrastructure upgrades in hospitals, which would benefit local populations as well.

A senior health department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the absence of a uniform regulatory framework has led private hospitals to treat foreign patients based on individual internal policies. “We are encouraging hospitals to obtain NABH and JCI accreditations and strengthen laboratory and diagnostic facilities to meet global benchmarks. All hospitals catering to international patients will be brought under the MVT framework and required to establish dedicated foreign patient departments,” the official said.

The policy proposes standardised treatment protocols, mandatory accreditation, transparent pricing structures and grievance redressal mechanisms. Officials said uniform treatment rates for foreign patients will be introduced across the state to curb arbitrary pricing and enhance Maharashtra’s credibility as a medical tourism destination.

Maharashtra’s core strengths include cardiac care, oncology, orthopaedics, organ transplants, IVF services and advanced diagnostics. Medical value clusters are proposed in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik, with dedicated foreign patient units to be developed at government hospitals and medical colleges. Officials said this would also help promote tier-2 cities as cost-effective, high-quality healthcare destinations.

The policy also stresses integration of modern medicine with traditional systems such as Ayurveda and Yoga, offering international patients a holistic treatment experience.

The senior official said the state has sought permission to set up Medical Value Travel lounges at airports in Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai. “Dedicated teams, including doctors, will assist foreign patients and guide them to empanelled hospitals. The state also plans outreach programmes with foreign embassies and delegations to promote Maharashtra as a medical tourism hub,” he said.

According to the draft policy, Maharashtra’s long-term vision is to establish itself as a global centre for integrative medical care, supported by advanced infrastructure, streamlined visa facilitation and multilingual services. Key stakeholders include healthcare providers, hospital and doctors’ associations, insurance companies and government agencies such as the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, the tourism department, Regional Passport Office, railways and civil aviation authorities to ease documentation, travel and stay for foreign patients.

The health department has sought inputs from various ministries and agencies and has approached the Centre for support. Officials said meetings are planned with Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to expedite implementation.