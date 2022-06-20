Maha Legislative Council elections: Two ailing BJP MLA’s from Pune wheeled-in to vote

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Laxman Jagtap from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mukta Tilak from Kasba peth, both suffering from life-threatening ailments, turned up to vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections in Mumbai on Monday.

Dressed in a PPE kit, mask, and gloves, Jagtap was seen in a wheelchair surrounded by supporters who were raising slogans. Tilak was also wheeled-in to vote.

“All the party’s have made this election prestigious and every vote counts. My party needs me, and here I am to cast my vote,” said Tilak.

Jagtap’s brother Shankar said, “Despite BJPs top leadership including Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil appealing us to not come, Jagtap decided to go as the party is his top priority.”

Both the MLAs returned to Pune in the evening.

Fadnavis said, “Despite being unwell, they came to Mumbai to vote, we are proud of them.”

Earlier, Congress has raised objection saying two BJP MLAs, including Mr Jagtap, have violated voting rules by taking help of a third person to cast the vote. “According rule 40A conduct of election rules only visually impaired or illiterate can take help of third person while casting his/her vote,” it said.

Voting for elections to 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council began in the state Legislature complex on Monday morning.