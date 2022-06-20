Maha Legislative Council elections: Two ailing BJP MLA’s from Pune wheeled-in to vote
Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Laxman Jagtap from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mukta Tilak from Kasba peth, both suffering from life-threatening ailments, turned up to vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections in Mumbai on Monday.
Dressed in a PPE kit, mask, and gloves, Jagtap was seen in a wheelchair surrounded by supporters who were raising slogans. Tilak was also wheeled-in to vote.
“All the party’s have made this election prestigious and every vote counts. My party needs me, and here I am to cast my vote,” said Tilak.
Jagtap’s brother Shankar said, “Despite BJPs top leadership including Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil appealing us to not come, Jagtap decided to go as the party is his top priority.”
Both the MLAs returned to Pune in the evening.
Fadnavis said, “Despite being unwell, they came to Mumbai to vote, we are proud of them.”
Earlier, Congress has raised objection saying two BJP MLAs, including Mr Jagtap, have violated voting rules by taking help of a third person to cast the vote. “According rule 40A conduct of election rules only visually impaired or illiterate can take help of third person while casting his/her vote,” it said.
Voting for elections to 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council began in the state Legislature complex on Monday morning.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics