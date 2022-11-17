Maha minister announces sculpture on Afzal Khan killing at Pratapgad fort

Maharashtra minister for tourism Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Tuesday said the state government is planning to recreate a scene through a sculpture depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj slaying the mighty Adil Shahi commander Afzal Khan at the foothills of Pratapgad fort in Satara.

The announcement comes in the wake of the local administration in Satara removing all unthorised structures around the tomb of Khan.

Lodha asked Satara district collector to submit a proposal about erecting a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killing Afzal Khan with his iron claws and starting a light and sound show depicting the killing.

“The act of Afzal Khan’s killing is one of the most important events in the history of Maharashtra and the brave act of Shivaji Maharaj inspires millions of Shiv Bhakts. A grand Smarak ( memorial ) commemorating the event must be erected to showcase the rich history as it is the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A light and sound show must be started at the site as Hindu Ekta Andolan has demanded the same. Both the initiatives can emerge as major platforms for historic tourism,” Lodha said in a tweet.

Khan was killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near the Pratapgad Fort and later a mausoleum was built at the burial spot to commemorate his memory.