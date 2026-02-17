Maha orders audit of food services in govt. hospitals following complaints

Following complaints from patients and their relatives about poor food quality, compromised hygiene, and irregular meal timings, the Maharashtra public health department has ordered a comprehensive audit of food services in government hospitals across the Pune division, officials said on Monday. During the visit, the inspection teams will physically verify whether those admitted are being served meals that are nutritious, hygienic and in line with government-approved diet norms. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, said, “There have been complaints from patients and attendants that food quality varies widely across facilities, with some reporting delayed meals, poor taste, inadequate nutrition and unhygienic handling. For many patients from economically weaker backgrounds, hospital-provided food is often the only assured source of nutrition during their stay.”

The deputy director of health services has constituted eight inspection teams to carry out surprise checks at government hospitals in Pune, Solapur and Satara districts. The teams, comprising medical officers and dieticians, have been asked to inspect district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and rural hospitals and submit detailed reports by March 15.

According to officials, the inspections will be conducted using a detailed 28-point checklist aimed at assessing food services at every stage — from procurement and storage of raw materials to cooking practices and the manner in which meals are served to patients. The move comes amid growing concerns that substandard food delays recovery, especially among patients undergoing prolonged treatment or surgery, officials said.

During the visit, the inspection teams will physically verify whether those admitted are being served meals that are nutritious, hygienic and in line with government-approved diet norms. Hospital kitchens, storage rooms and food preparation areas will be examined to ensure cleanliness, proper ventilation and access to safe drinking water. The checklist also includes verification of medical fitness of the kitchen staff, use of uniforms and protective gear, pest control measures, and whether the food cooked is transported to wards in covered containers and served in clean hospital plates.

Furthermore, hospitals have been directed to ensure that diet committees are functional and meet regularly, and that menus approved under government resolutions are strictly followed. Inspectors will check whether food samples are being sent for laboratory testing; reviewing analytical reports and verifying whether or not corrective action has been taken where deficiencies were previously identified. Besides, they will ensure maintenance of proper records including daily diet registers, menu registers and certification by designated officers.

Dr Pawar said that any shortcomings found during inspections will be documented and responsibility will be fixed with the concerned officials or outsourced contractors. “We have asked to give special attention to rural and district hospitals, where food services are often outsourced, and monitoring is weak. For a patient, food is not just a meal but part of treatment. Poor-quality or unhygienic food can slow down recovery and increase the risk of infection,” the deputy director said.