Maha orders probe into alleged misappropriation of funds at Pune’s Yerawada mental hospital

Following complaints of corruption, the Maharashtra public health department has initiated an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds sanctioned for the construction of a boundary wall at Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada, officials said. Additional director of health services, Dr Sunita Golhait, issued orders to that effect on Friday, June 13. According to the letter, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times, the deputy director of health services, Pune region, has been directed to form a committee to investigate the matter. (HT FILE)

Additional director of health services, Dr Sunita Golhait, issued orders to that effect on Friday, June 13. According to the letter, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times, the deputy director of health services, Pune region, has been directed to form a committee to investigate the matter.

According to RMH officials, the state government gave administrative approval to construct a new boundary/compound wall at the hospital in two phases. In the first phase, ₹1.72 crore was granted on September 11, 2015 for construction of a boundary wall around the general quarters (serial number 27) and open space opposite the commerce zone (serial number 195). Whereas in the second phase, ₹21.79 crore was granted on October 28, 2016 to construct a boundary wall around the nursing quarters (serial number 96); male ward (serial number 95); female side ward (serial number 94); and remaining open spaces (serial numbers 27 and 159). Despite an expenditure of over ₹23.79 crore however, only a small portion of the compound wall has been constructed, that too in bits and pieces, RMH officials said.

To make matters worse, key documents related to the project, including the official file from the hospital, are missing. The RMH has written as many as four letters to the public works department (PWD) requesting the latter to provide the said file. The first letter was written in April 2025, followed by two letters in May, and the fourth letter on Thursday, June 19. However, there is no response from the PWD, said Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, RMH.

Dr Kolod, said, “We have started investigating the issue and collecting details but have found that only the compound wall near the main road; and some work near the open ground and main office has been carried out. A major portion of the compound wall remains incomplete. This is risky considering the safety and security of patients and staff.”

Health activist, Sharad Shetty, who has submitted a written complaint alleging corruption in the construction of the boundary wall at RMH, said, “There have been several incidents in which the officials at the hospital have been found guilty of corruption during investigation. This is nothing short of magic that despite the government spending crores in funds, the compound wall is ‘invisible’. We demand strict action and an offence should be registered against the staff involved in these malpractices. They are playing with the life of patients whose safety is at stake.”

Meanwhile, the Pune police Commissionerate team visited the RMH last week as part of their annual security vigilance. The Pune police conduct similar such annual visits to check on security arrangements at government institutions. In their report, the Pune police have suggested that a compound wall be constructed around the RHM for safety and security of the patients and staff, RMH officials said.

Dr Kolod noted that the work carried out by the PWD and payments made to the contractor are both cleared only after the hospital gives a utility certificate. “We don’t know who gave the utility certificate to the PWD for the work or the payments made to the contractor for the wall,” he said.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said, “A committee will be established to investigate the alleged misuse of funds at the earliest. The report will be submitted to the state government. Further action will be decided by the state government,” he said.

When contacted, Bappa Bahir, superintending engineer, PWD, said, “The work and area in question comes under the jurisdiction of PWD executive engineer Surendra Katkar.

When contacted, Katkar said, “This is an old issue and all files and records need to be checked. I cannot immediately comment unless the files are scrutinised, but the documents will definitely be with us. Whatever the facts are or any alleged misappropriation of funds, it will be cleared during the investigation.”