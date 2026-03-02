PUNE: The Maharashtra government has reconstituted a state-level committee and directed all districts to form local panels to investigate hysterectomy (uterus removal) surgeries carried out in private hospitals over the past three years, with a special focus on women sugarcane workers. The move aims to examine allegations of unnecessary surgeries and provide recommendations and policy advice to the government concerning the health issues faced by sugarcane workers, said officials. Maha reconstitutes panel to probe hysterectomy surgeries of women sugarcane workers across state

Maharashtra issued these directions through a government resolution (GR) dated February 25, 2026, by the public health department. The 15-member state committee will be headed by Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC). The state panel will include senior public health officials, public representatives, gynaecology experts, medical college representatives, and a health specialist from UNICEF. The panel has been asked to study the health problems of women sugarcane workers and suggest remedial measures based on findings from district-level committees.

The state committee will study the health-related problems of women sugarcane workers in the state over the past three years and suggest appropriate measures based on the recommendations of the district-level committees. It will also investigate hysterectomy surgeries performed in private hospitals during the last three years. Additionally, the committee will conduct a technical review of the cases, verify available medical records from private practitioners, and validate the information by interviewing selected women who underwent the surgeries.

Furthermore, the state panel will examine whether any unnecessary surgeries were carried out and recommend measures to prevent such procedures, considering the recommendations of district-level committees. Similar to the district panel, the state committee will meet at least twice a year.

According to officials, the state, earlier in June 2019, had established a seven-member committee to investigate alleged unnecessary uterus removal surgeries among women sugarcane workers from Beed, intended to prevent the loss of daily wages. The previous committee was also led by Gorhe. However, in January 2026, the decision was made to form a new state-level panel and district-level committees based on a recommendation from the joint director of the state family welfare Bureau.

The district-level committees will be headed by the respective district collectors and include government gynaecologists, district health officers, surgeons, representatives of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), and members from non-governmental organisations. These committees will investigate hysterectomy surgeries at the district level, examine hospital practices, and submit recommendations to the state panel.

The government directed that both state and district committees meet at least twice a year and submit reports to ensure accountability. The initiative aims at strengthening oversight of private healthcare facilities and protecting women from unnecessary surgical procedures, officials said.