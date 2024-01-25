Maha releases official schedule for teachers’ recruitment process

PUNE: The state school education department has released the official schedule for the teachers’ recruitment process according to which, an opportunity will be available on January 29 to view the advertisements given within the prescribed period on the Pavitra portal. Eligible candidates will be given priority as soon as possible according to the qualifications in the advertisements published on the portal. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the education department, advertisement instructions have been published on the portal for filling up the vacant teachers’ posts in local self-government bodies and private educational institutions. Earlier, the deadline for local self-government bodies and private educational institutions to register subject-wise vacancies on the portal was January 15 which was later extended to January 22 to cover the maximum number of vacancies in the advertisements. With this deadline over, applicants have to complete their registration process till January 24.

The divisional deputy director of education and education officers for primary and secondary schools should complete the pending advertisements on the Pavitra portal in their respective area of jurisdiction and after checking, the concerned management should take action to publish in the newspapers of their area of jurisdiction as per the provisions of the government decision dated February 7, 2019. Eligible candidates will be able to view all advertisements published on the portal till January 29. Eligible candidates will be given priority as soon as possible according to the qualifications in the advertisements published on the portal. It has also been mentioned in the circular that instructions in this regard will be published separately.

“I have applied for the teachers’ recruitment process and the fact that the process is hopefully starting in the state after much delay and controversies, is good for thousands of applicants,” said Snehal Karani, an applicant.