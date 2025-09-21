Maha seeks temporary suspension of faceless learners’ licence service

The state transport department has written to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) seeking temporary suspension of the faceless learners’ licence (LL) service following reports of rampant misuse of the system, raising serious concerns over road safety and national security. Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik explained that many youngsters aged 18 and above, particularly students who have just completed class 12, have been obtaining learners’ licences through the faceless process. As per the rules, learners are permitted to drive only when accompanied by a permanent driving licence holder. However, in several instances, these norms have been flouted, resulting in reckless driving and accidents. Alarmingly, in multiple drink-and-drive cases, the drivers were found to possess only learners’ licences. A high-level meeting was chaired by Sarnaik on Friday to review the matter. During this meeting, field officers pointed at serious loopholes discovered during ground inspection of the faceless system. (HT FILE)

A high-level meeting was chaired by Sarnaik on Friday to review the matter. During this meeting, field officers pointed at serious loopholes discovered during ground inspection of the faceless system. The findings revealed that it was possible to tamper with Aadhar-linked details; alter critical learners’ licences and driving licence information such as date of birth, address and the candidate’s name; and even bypass NIC’s security software to allow someone other than the applicant to appear for and pass the learners’ licence test. Officials warned that such vulnerabilities could result in fake learners’ licences being issued, which not only compromise road safety but also create risks for national security. In addition, these violations constitute breaches under the Motor Vehicles Act (sections 3, 4, 8); Central Motor Vehicle Rules (rule 11); Information Technology Act 2000 (sections 66C and 66D); and Aadhar Act 2016.

Taking serious note of these issues, Sarnaik said, “The defects identified in the faceless learners’ licence system must be rectified immediately. The transport commissioner’s office has been directed to send an urgent communication to the National Informatics Centre (NIC), instructing the latter to implement robust technical and security measures without delay. Until such measures are in place, all learners’ licence tests will be conducted under the direct supervision of departmental officers with strict verification procedures.”

The meeting also noted that some states have adopted third-party models to conduct faceless learners’ licence tests. Maharashtra will study such systems to determine their transparency and effectiveness before taking any decision. Meanwhile, several states and union territories including Kerala, Telangana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh and Lakshadweep do not follow the faceless system at all, and continue to require applicants to appear at RTO offices for tests. The government has now sought a detailed report from an expert committee to examine the entire issue, and Sarnaik has directed that corrective reforms based on the committee’s recommendations be implemented at the earliest.