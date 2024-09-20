Maha starts compiling data on violence against med staff

Pune: Following the recent rape-murder at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, Maharashtra has started collecting information regarding incidents of violence against doctors and healthcare staff in facilities across the state, officials said. Following the recent rape-murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Maharashtra has started collecting information on incidents of violence against medical staff. (HT FILE)

Dr Sunita Golhait, joint secretary of health services, has issued a letter to all deputy directors, civil surgeons, and district health officers directing them to submit details of violence reported at healthcare facilities under their jurisdiction. This information will be submitted to the health Commissionerate, officials said.

Dr Golhait said, “The recent surge in incidents of violence against doctors, healthcare providers, staff, relatives, and caregivers in hospitals and healthcare establishments is a matter of grave concern. There have been widespread demands for implementation of adequate security measures within hospital premises to curb such incidents.”

She further said, “This issue is extremely serious and sensitive. The honourable Supreme Court (SC) has taken note of the Kolkata incident. Besides, the court has recommended that a national task force be formed to address this issue. Given this, data on the rising incidents of attacks on doctors, healthcare providers, staff, relatives, and caregivers is currently being compiled.”

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, civil surgeon of Pune district and head of Aundh District Hospital, informed that last month, violence against doctors was reported at the hospital. “We had requested police staff to be posted at the hospital. Till now however, no police staff has been deployed at the hospital.”

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, joint director of health services, said that all hospitals from primary health centres to district hospitals have been asked to submit details of incidents reported at their facilities. “The details of violence against doctors will be submitted by the respective civil surgeons and district health officers. This will help the government to come up with a security strategy to be implemented in hospitals that can prevent such incidents,” he said.