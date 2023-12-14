Maha to inquire into selective administrative action against illegal homes in merged areas

The Maharashtra government has promised to inquire into selective action against illegal homes in the merged villages on the part of the administration, that too when these constructions are in the final stage. There are more than 2 lakh such small homes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad which are called Guntewari homes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sunil Tingre raised the issue of illegal constructions in the merged villages on Thursday. “Many lower middle-class and poor people have purchased small plots in the merged villages. As they don’t get building permission, they begin building their own homes. However, as soon as such construction starts, some people file complaints.

There is a nexus between the complainants and the administration. If the owners manage to grease the complainants’ palms, the administration turns a blind eye to such illegal properties. If the owners refuse to dish out the money, the administration takes action against such constructions - that too in their final stage.”

“There are more than 2 lakh such small homes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad which are called Guntewari homes. They are constructed mainly on plots measuring less than 1,000 square feet. Two years ago, the Maharashtra government had come up with a scheme to regularise such homes however only 104 owners came forward to regularise their homes. This shows that citizens are worried that even after getting the required documents etc. to regularise their homes, the administration will create trouble for them instead of helping them,” Tingre said.

Responding to Tingre’s comments, industries minister Uday Samant said, “Erecting an illegal home is a crime. Ideally, citizens should not build homes without due permission. But it is also true that the administration should take action against all such illegal properties, and right in the beginning. Why is the administration waiting for completion of such illegal constructions? We will definitely inquire into selective action against illegal homes on the part of the administration.”