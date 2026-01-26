Maha to manufacture goatpox vaccine at its Pune institute

PUNE: The Maharashtra animal husbandry department will begin manufacturing goatpox vaccine at its Pune-based Institute of Veterinary Biological Products (IVBP), making it the first government-run institute in India to develop and produce the vaccine, officials said. A goat herder walks livestock through the village of Sawantwadi in Beed district, Maharashtra, India, on Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019. A three-year drought has left some farmers with no income to pay back loans, with tragic consequences: Beed reportedly has the state's highest rate of farmer suicides. As many as 12,602 farmers and agricultural laborers in India committed suicide in 2015, according to the last available data before the government stopped releasing figures. Maharashtra, along with neighboring Telangana and Karnataka, accounted for half of the deaths among India's 29 states that year. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

With this, Maharashtra – which, like other states, is currently entirely dependent on private manufacturers for the vaccine – aims to reduce dependence on the private sector while ensuring assured, large-scale availability of the vaccine for livestock farmers.

Sheetal Kumar Mukane, joint commissioner, animal husbandry, Maharashtra, said, “The decision to manufacture goatpox vaccine at IVBP Pune will strengthen disease control efforts and ensure timely availability of vaccines for farmers. It will also help the state respond quickly during outbreaks of goatpox and LSD.”

Dr Pathan Y A, joint commissioner, animal husbandry, diseases investigation centre, Pune, said, “Trials were conducted under controlled conditions in a laboratory. The vaccine met sterility, potency and safety standards, and vaccinated animals showed strong immunity.”

“This is a major step towards self-reliance in veterinary vaccines. Maharashtra is the first state government to take up manufacturing of goatpox vaccine, and it will benefit not just the state but potentially the entire country’s livestock sector,” Pathan said.

According to officials, the vaccine technology has been transferred by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research–Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR-IVRI), Mukteshwar, following successful laboratory trials. The Maharashtra food and drug administration (FDA) has already granted approval, while clearance from the drugs controller general of India (DCGI) is expected within the next few days.

Once approvals are in place, IVBP Pune will begin large-scale production of the vaccine. The institute has the capacity to manufacture up to 1.2 crore doses within six months which is significant, given that the estimated annual requirement of goatpox vaccine in the state is around 1.2 crore doses.

Goatpox vaccine is used to provide active, preventive immunity against goatpox, a highly contagious viral disease with high mortality among (young) goats and sheep caused by Capripoxvirus. The vaccine has also proven effective in controlling lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle. Maharashtra has a cattle population of around 1.15 crore and a goat population of nearly 1.28 crore, making vaccine availability critical for the state’s livestock economy.

The IVBP, established in 1960 and located in Aundh, Pune, is Maharashtra’s only state-level institute producing vaccines for domestic animals and birds. The goatpox vaccine that will be produced is a live attenuated, Vero cell–based vaccine developed by ICAR-IVRI. The technology transfer, secured through Agrinnovate India Ltd., includes seed virus, standard operating procedures, and training of IVBP staff.