Maharashtra to screen over 1.66 crore children in special drive

In a move towards early identification and treatment of diseases, the Maharashtra public health department will launch a special statewide health screening drive under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) beginning March 1. The special drive – conceptualised by state public health minister, Prakash Abitkar – will be formally inaugurated by deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on March 1 at Indira Gandhi Model School, Aundh, Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As part of this drive, a comprehensive medical examination of over 1.66 crore children across the state will be carried out, said officials.

Elected representatives including MLAs, Zilla Parishad (ZP) members and local officials have been invited to the event. The campaign will be formally inaugurated in the presence of local representatives at both the district and taluka levels.

The inaugural function will be held in the presence of health secretaries, Dr Nipun Vinayak and Virendra Singh; health commissioner, Amgothu Shri Ranga Nayak; district collector, Jitendra Dudi; divisional commissioner, Chandrakant Pulkundwar; chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune, Gajanan Patil; director of health services, Dr Nitin Ambadekar; director, urban health services, Dr Swapnil Lale; additional director, health services, Dr Babita Kamalapurkar; deputy director, health services, Dr R B Pawar; and Dr Nagnath Yampalay, district surgeon, Pune.

The campaign is a collaborative effort between the public health department, integrated child development department, education department, tribal development department and urban development department.

The initiative will be launched at the state, district, and taluka levels, ensuring widespread coverage, said Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services.

Under this ambitious drive, the health department aims to screen over 1.66 crore children aged 0 to 18 years across Maharashtra. This includes 14 lakh students from 6,000 (government and government-aided schools); and 20 lakh children from 30,000 Anganwadis. Children diagnosed with health issues who require medical/surgical management will be provided free treatment at government hospitals and hospitals affiliated with RBSK and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), said Dr R B Pawar, deputy director of health services.

The campaign focuses on early detection and treatment of various health conditions among children and adolescents.

The screening will include:

‘Head to toe’ comprehensive examination

Height and weight measurement – BMI assessment for children above six years

Systemic clinical examination

Vital signs’ monitoring – Temperature and other key indicators

Screening for congenital disabilities – Early identification and treatment of birth defects

Diagnosis and referral of suspected cases – Including anaemia, vision disorders, goitre, dental problems, heart diseases, tuberculosis, leprosy, cancer, asthma, epilepsy and other conditions.

Additionally, special attention will be given to: