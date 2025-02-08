Maha to accredit private hospitals under Health Tourism Policy

The Maharashtra government will introduce an accreditation system for private hospitals in the state as part of its ambitious health tourism policy. The initiative, led by health minister Prakash Abitkar, aims to position Maharashtra as a premier destination for medical tourism by ensuring world-class healthcare services for international patients, health officials said on Friday. The Maharashtra government will introduce an accreditation system for private hospitals in the state as part of its ambitious health tourism policy. (HT PHOTO)

Abitkar on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials, including health secretary Dr Nipun Vinayak; secretary Virendra Singh; health services commissioner Amgothu Sriranga Nayak; health director Dr Nitin Ambedkar and others. The meeting focused on ‘health tourism’, a key component of the state’s health policy. The health minister emphasised boosting health tourism, creating employment opportunities, and improving healthcare facilities, officials said.

For the first time, the public health department is formulating a comprehensive health policy with health tourism as a key focus. Under this policy, top private hospitals offering exceptional medical care, cutting-edge infrastructure, and highly qualified specialists will receive accreditation from the state government based on stringent quality standards. These accredited hospitals will be listed on an official government portal, providing transparent information about their services, facilities, and medical expertise. As a result, both private and government hospitals will see growth. Government hospitals, too, will enhance their services to compete with private hospitals, officials said.

Abitkar said, “By accrediting private hospitals and ensuring international quality healthcare, Maharashtra aims to attract more foreign patients while also improving its own medical infrastructure. This initiative will not only generate economic growth but also encourage government hospitals to enhance their services to compete with private institutions.”

According to officials, an expert committee will be formed to draft the health tourism policy. This committee will include senior officials; and representatives from renowned private hospitals across the state, hospitals in different cities, the AYUSH department, tourism department and naturopathy department; and media representatives. The experts’ inputs will be used to formulate a comprehensive health tourism policy.

Abitkar said, “Many foreign nationals visit India for medical treatment. Special efforts will be made to provide them with international standard healthcare facilities and attract them to Maharashtra. Private hospitals offering excellent services will be included in the health tourism project. This will allow patients from across the world to benefit from medical services in Maharashtra’s government and private hospitals.”

“Health tourism will be a crucial part of the state’s health policy. To accelerate this initiative, a separate department will be established, and immediate action will be taken,” Abitkar said.

Private hospitals claim that India has emerged as a global hub for medical tourism, offering world-class healthcare at a fraction of the cost compared to many western nations. The government’s emphasis on streamlining medical visas and fostering public-private partnerships under the ‘Heal in India’ initiative is a decisive step toward making high-quality treatment more accessible to international patients. Faster visa approvals and potential waivers will ensure that patients don’t face unnecessary delays, allowing them to receive critical care without bureaucratic hurdles.

Behram Khodaiji, chief executive officer (CEO), Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “Standardised accreditation for hospitals will enhance global trust, reassuring patients about the quality and safety of medical services in India. Infrastructure development ranging from specialised hospitals to patient-centric facilities will further strengthen India’s position as a preferred healthcare destination. Beyond benefitting patients, a strong medical tourism sector will contribute significantly to the economy. Increased patient inflow will generate employment across healthcare, hospitality, and allied sectors while attracting foreign investment. With the right execution, India can not only lead in advanced medical care but also redefine global healthcare accessibility.”

Dr Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO, Jehangir Hospital, welcomed the move, stating that it will give more acknowledgement to the work already being done by private hospitals in the medical tourism department. “We are happy that the government is taking up the issue as several hospitals are projecting themselves globally, providing excellent services. Besides, this will also encourage single hospitals to be part of the medical tourism policy. Through the policy, the government will project medical tourism globally,” he said.

Dr Sawantwadkar added that Pune, located in Maharashtra, is a preferred destination for medical tourism because of its affordable costs, excellent connectivity, and robust medical infrastructure. “Patients from different parts of the world visit Pune for medical treatment due to its credible track record,” he said.