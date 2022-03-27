Conman misusing police officer's name held after top cop in disguise sets trap
A 22-year-old man who used the name of Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash to allegedly extort money from a person on the pretext of solving a land dispute has been arrested, an official said on Sunday.
Accused Roshan Bagul's bluff was called after the victim approached Prakash and the IPC officer got his personnel to lay a trap in a restaurant and himself sat there in disguise, he said.
"He had told the victim that he knew Commissioner Krishna Prakash and demanded money to solve a land dispute. After the complainant approached the commissioner, Bagul was arrested in a trap in a restaurant while accepting money," the Dehuroad police station official said.
Incidentally, Prakash, in May, 2021, had visited three police stations in disguise to test the promptness of his personnel when it came to accepting complaints from citizens.
