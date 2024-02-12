 Maha-Metro awaits safety certificate for Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi stretch - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Maha-Metro awaits safety certificate for Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi stretch

Maha-Metro awaits safety certificate for Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi stretch

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 13, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The delay could disrupt the plan to inaugurate the part of Pune Metro Line-2 by Prime Minister Modi who will be visiting Mumbai on February 19

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is yet to receive the safety certificate from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch.

On January 22, Janak Kumar Garg, Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), completed final inspection of Pune Metro Line-2 stretch of Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi. (HT PHOTO)
On January 22, Janak Kumar Garg, Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), completed final inspection of Pune Metro Line-2 stretch of Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi. (HT PHOTO)

The delay could disrupt the plan to inaugurate the part of Pune Metro Line-2 by Prime Minister Modi who will be visiting Mumbai on February 19 on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti to inaugurate part of the coastal road and lay the foundation stone for Vadhvan port in Palghar and two tunnels.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Hemant Sonawane, executive director, Maha-Metro, said, “We have not received a safety certificate from CMRS.”

On January 22, Janak Kumar Garg, Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), completed final inspection of Pune Metro Line-2 stretch of Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi. The commissioner had noted minor observations, such as completing railing work and granite polishing. Pune Metro completed it in a couple of days and sent the compliance report to CMRS.

Maha-Metro is developing two routes — Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate (Pune Metro Line-1) and Vanaz to Ramwadi (Pune Metro Line-2).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On