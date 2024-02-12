Maha-Metro awaits safety certificate for Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi stretch

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is yet to receive the safety certificate from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch. On January 22, Janak Kumar Garg, Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), completed final inspection of Pune Metro Line-2 stretch of Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi. (HT PHOTO)

The delay could disrupt the plan to inaugurate the part of Pune Metro Line-2 by Prime Minister Modi who will be visiting Mumbai on February 19 on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti to inaugurate part of the coastal road and lay the foundation stone for Vadhvan port in Palghar and two tunnels.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Hemant Sonawane, executive director, Maha-Metro, said, “We have not received a safety certificate from CMRS.”

On January 22, Janak Kumar Garg, Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), completed final inspection of Pune Metro Line-2 stretch of Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi. The commissioner had noted minor observations, such as completing railing work and granite polishing. Pune Metro completed it in a couple of days and sent the compliance report to CMRS.

Maha-Metro is developing two routes — Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate (Pune Metro Line-1) and Vanaz to Ramwadi (Pune Metro Line-2).