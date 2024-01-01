Maha-Metro plans new station at Tilaknagar

Pune: Following demands from residents, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has decided to build a new station on the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi extended route. The addition of Tilaknagar will take the total stations on the stretch to four. Following demands from residents, Maha-Metro has decided to build a new station on PCMC to Nigdi extended route. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro said, “We have floated a tender for new station.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Tenders floated for four stations

The detailed project report (DPR) prepared by Maha-Metro and approved by the municipal corporation and the state government initially proposed three stations — Chinchwad Station Chowk, Khandoba Mal Chowk in Akurdi, and Bhakti-Shakti Group Shilp Chowk in Nigdi. The Centre okayed the extended route on October 23, 2023, allocating a budget of ₹910.18 crore. Subsequently, Maha-Metro released a tender for the viaduct on December 16, 2023, specifying four stations, including Tilak Chowk in Nigdi, instead of the initially planned three.

Stations in PCMC areas touch 10

The distance between Bhakti-Shakti Group Shilp Chowk and Khandoba Mal in Akurdi, measuring 2 kilometre, necessitated authorities the need for a station at Tilak Chowk. The addition will eliminate the need for citizens to rely on rickshaws, buses, or private vehicles to access the metro station.

The additional stations will bring the total number in Pimpri-Chinchwad to 10, including PCMC, Sant Tukaramnagar, Nashik Phata, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, and Dapodi. The project is expected to be completed in 130 weeks.