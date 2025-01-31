Maha-Metro presents comprehensive transport plan for Pune

In keeping with the growing population of the city, the Maha-Metro has presented a comprehensive transport plan worth ₹1.26 lakh crore, spanning the next 30 years. Deputy chief minister and Pune’s guardian minister Ajit Pawar has directed all elected representatives to review the plan and submit their suggestions in writing within the next seven to 10 days. Key highlights of the plan include metro lines between Hinjewadi and District Court, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nigdi, and Swargate and Katraj; and new bus terminals at Mangdewadi, Kadam Vasti, Lonikand and Moshi. (HT FILE)

Pawar was speaking at a review meeting held at the divisional commissioner’s office on Thursday, focusing on updating Pune’s metropolitan transport plan and discussing phase 2 of the Pune Metro project.

The meeting was attended by public representatives from the district including sports minister Dattatraya Bharne; minister of state Madhuri Misal; legislative council deputy chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe; MPs Supriya Sule, Medha Kulkarni, and Sunetra Pawar; as well as MLAs and officials.

Pawar emphasised that lawmakers should thoroughly examine the proposed plan and suggest ways to ease traffic congestion by recommending new routes and alternative roads. Maha-Metro, he assured, would evaluate the technical and financial feasibility of these suggestions and incorporate the necessary changes.

During the meeting, Maha-Metro managing director (MD) Shravan Hardikar gave a detailed presentation on upcoming metro corridors, bus rapid transit (BRT) routes, and railway expansions.

Key highlights of the plan include metro lines between Hinjewadi and District Court, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nigdi, and Swargate and Katraj; and new bus terminals at Mangdewadi, Kadam Vasti, Lonikand and Moshi.

The plan also includes redevelopment of bus depots at major hubs such as Kothrud, Katraj, Hadapsar, Market Yard and Pimpri.

Revamping of old bus terminals at locations including Pulgate, Chinchwad, Bhosari, Nigdi, Mukhai Chowk, Chikhali, Wagholi, Ranjangaon, Talegaon and Chakan is also on the cards.

Hardikar said, “As per central government guidelines, transport plans must be updated every five years and the latest plan was prepared accordingly.”

Lawmakers’ concerns and suggestions

During the discussion, MP Supriya Sule urged authorities to integrate plans for the Purandar airport with the transport strategy.

MLA Vijay Shivtare demanded an increase in local train services between Pune and Lonavala and the establishment of a bus depot in Saswad. He proposed reviving the Pune-Neera local train service and reinstating discontinued bus routes.

MLA Chetan Tupe highlighted the state cabinet’s recent approval of the proposed Mutha Right Bank Canal tunnel from Khadakwasla to Phursungi. He suggested that constructing a parallel road and a local train or metro route along the tunnel stretch could significantly ease Pune’s traffic woes.

Tupe further recommended extending the Swargate-Katraj metro line to Manterwadi via Saswad, enhancing connectivity for commuters in that corridor.

With the deadline set for public representatives to submit their inputs, Maha-Metro will now assess potential modifications before finalising the plan.