Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maha-Metro to deploy extra security personnel at Mandai, Kasba stations

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 04:06 am IST

The areas near these metro stations host several popular Ganpati mandals and attract devotees from across the city and other parts of the state

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will position extra staff and police personnel at stations, including Mandai and Kasba, for crowd management as part of the 10-day Ganeshotsav beginning August 27.

Before the metro facility, passengers usually had to walk around 2km from the Pune Municipal Corporation building, last bus stop of public transport utility Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), to reach these areas. (HT FILE)
Before the metro facility, passengers usually had to walk around 2km from the Pune Municipal Corporation building, last bus stop of public transport utility Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), to reach these areas. (HT FILE)

The areas near Mandai and Kasba metro stations host several popular Ganpati mandals and attract devotees from across the city and other parts of the state. With narrow roads and heavy traffic, vehicles often get stuck in congestion. Before the metro facility, passengers usually had to walk around 2km from the Pune Municipal Corporation building, last bus stop of public transport utility Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), to reach these areas.

Hemant Sonawane, executive director, Maha-Metro, said, “Citizens will be using Pune District Court to Swargate metro stretch for the Ganesh festival for the first time and we expect huge rush. Extra manpower and police force will be deployed at stations for better traffic planning. Station managers have been instructed to take necessary steps.”

According to officials, the Pune District Court to Swargate route started only after Ganeshotsav (September 29) last year as the service was delayed due to the model code of conduct for the assembly elections. Maha-Metro has increased the number of trains and extended service hours for Ganeshotsav.

Meanwhile, Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Krishikesh Rawale, along with other senior officials, inspected Mandai and Kasba stations on Sunday.

News / Cities / Pune / Maha-Metro to deploy extra security personnel at Mandai, Kasba stations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On