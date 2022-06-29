Maha-Metro to start constructing pillars on defence land
PUNE Work on the construction of five pillars of the metro in Khadki will start on Wednesday with local defence authorities handing over a piece of land to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro). The ministry of defence had given Maha Metro in-principle approval for the project on May 21.
Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro, said, “Handing over and taking over of the land will take place on Wednesday and work on the five pillars will also start. We had a meeting with local defence authorities on Monday to complete the final procedure.”
Maha-Metro is running line 1 of the metro between PCMC and Phugewadi which will be extended to Bopodi-Khadki-Range hills-Agriculture college. Maha Metro has completed the launch of the girder to cross the railway track extent viaduct position toward Range hills, and speeded up the Bopodi-Khadki stretch work. Most of the pillars on the old Pune-Mumbai highway along the Bopodi-Khadki stretch will be ready in a few days. Of the 17.4 km long Pimpri-Swargate route, a 1.75 km corridor of elevated metro between Range hills and Dapodi comes under the jurisdiction of the MoD.
The Maha-Metro has speeded up the work of Bopodi and Khadki stations and once the work of these stations is complete, the route from Phugewadi will be extended to these stations. “The work of other elevated stations on line 1 – Range hill and Agriculture college has also speeded up. From Range hills, the metro will be underground till Swargate.
The work of the underground stations including Mandai, Budhwar peth, Civil court and Shivajinagar is expected to finish by April 2023. Maha Metro officials are expected to complete the elevated route of the metro by December 2022 and the underground route till April 2023.
The track laying work started on May 23 at the Agriculture college, before which, the slab and lighting work was completed.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
-
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
-
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
-
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
-
Chandigarh golfer Nihaal Cheema shines at junior tournament
City-based golfer Nihaal Cheema finished second in the Under-8 category with a cumulative score of plus-6 in the two rounds played over two days during the Uttarakhand State Sub-Junior and Junior Championship was hosted by the Uttaranchal Golf Federation at FRIMA Golf Course, Dehradun, recently. The five-year-old was the youngest participant in the tournament. Nihaal, a UKG student at Vivek High School, started playing golf at the age of two at the Chandigarh Golf Club.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics