Maha-Metro unlikely to remove foot overbridge for Ganesh immersion procession

Pune: While many Ganesh mandals have objected to the height of foot overbridge on Jungli Maharaj Road which may create an obstacle to chariots passing through the stretch on immersion day, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials said they have followed rules to construct the structure and would be unable to dismantle it. Maha-Metro officials said they have followed rules to construct foot overbridge and would be unable to dismantle it for Ganesh immersion procession. (HT)

The height of elevated metro at Khaduji Baba Chowk on Sambhaji bridge (Lakdi Pul) is 20 feet and the foot overbridge on JM Road is 17 feet.

Maha-Metro public relations officer Hemant Sonawane said, “We had built the foot over and elevated bridges on Khaduji Baba Chowk as per the Indian Road Congress norms.”

The Ganesh mandal representatives have requested the authorities to temporarily dismantle the bridge during the immersion process to allow the chariots to pass through.

A Maha-Metro official on condition of anonymity said, “Removing the foot overbridge temporarily every year will weaken the structure. Past studies have revealed that increasing the height of the foot overbridge to 20 feet has led to less pedestrian and metro commuters using it.”

With the metro officials indirectly giving a clear message that it is not possible to remove the foot overbridge temporarily, the Ganesh mandals will either need to design foldable chariots or should use the Fergusson College Road for immersion procession.