Mahapareshan’s Rasta Peth repairs to continue for two days

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (Mahapareshan) will undertake repair and maintenance work of the Rasta Peth substation in the wake of the upcoming festive season. The work will continue from Saturday, September 9 to Monday, September 11.

All this while, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Mahapareshan have made alternative arrangements to continue to supply electricity in the Rasta Peth division. The said substation covers the Rasta Peth, Bhavani Peth, and Guruwar Peth areas, parts of Kondhwa, the entire Cantonment area, as well as Parvati and Padmavati. The network comprises 11 lines with a capacity of 22 Kilowatt (KV) and 10 lines with 11 KV high tension lines, all managed by Mahavitaran.

Reacting to the same, Nishikant Raut, Public Relations officer (PRO) of MSEDCL said, “Due to the festive season and rainy weather, essential repairs are needed in the substation to ensure uninterrupted power supply. The repair work is scheduled from September 9 to 11. During this period, electricity will be provided through an alternative arrangement.”

