Maharashtra board cancels HSC exams

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday issued a notification on cancellation of Class 12 Higher Secondary School (HSC) examination for the academic year 2020-2021. The education department officials said that the assessment process will be declared within a week.

Dinkar Temkar, director, Maharashtra State Council of Education, Research and Training (MSCERT), said, “The evaluation will be likely on the lines of Class 10 assessment and may include a few more details.”

The state board had last week issued a detailed notification on Class 10 assessment process.

Dinkar Patil, chairman, MSBSHSE, said, “Maharashtra SCERT is handling the Class 12 evaluation process and the results will be declared soon.”

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district principals’ association, said, “This year, the Class 12 result may get delayed as the notification is not out yet. Unlike every year, Class 10 results will be declared before Class 12 this time.”

Avinash Takwale, principal, Poona Night school, “Just like Class 10, students of Class 12 may be assessed based on their performance in Class 11 and Class 12.”