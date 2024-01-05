Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar demands public cooperation to deal with Covid-19 cases in the state

Pune(Maharashtra)[India], January 5(ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his remark on covid cases in the state said "We are conducting a daily review of the covid situation in Maharashtra. All the officials of the administration and health department have been instructed to take precautionary measures". HT Image

"We expect people to cooperate like the previous time. Cooperation from all made it possible to control the situation earlier", Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar appealed to the public.

"The current variant of coronavirus is mild but we need to use masks when in public", Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar appealed further.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and we all are taking stock of the situation", Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar further said.

As of now, a total of 914 active, and 171 new cases have been recorded in the state of Maharashtra.

15,404 tests have already been conducted. Among them, 3045 RT-PCR tests and 12,359 RAT tests were done.

Yesterday, 117 patients were discharged and 2 deaths were reported in Maharashtra.

The recovery rate, positivity rate and case fatality rate stood at 98.17%, 1.11% and 1.81% respectively.

As of now, Maharashtra recorded 110 patients infected with the JN.1 variant.

The status of COVID-19 cases as per inputs of IDSP (NCDC), media bulletins and websites of various States at 08:00 AM on 05.01.2024 is as; Total Active cases are 4,334 (A decrease of 89 since Thursday morning, Recovered cases are 4,44,78,885 (An increase of 838 since Thursday morning). Total number of cases are 4,50,16,657 (An increase of 761 since Thursday morning), Total number of deaths are 5,33,385 ( An increase of 12 since Thursday morning).

The state-wise distribution of mortality figures is; Kerala-05 deaths, Karnataka- 04 deaths, Maharashtra- 02 deaths; Uttar Pradesh- 01 death; Bihar - Reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. Odisha - Reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing,

36,090 tests done on * 4th January, 2024* reported by ICMR.

Since January 1, 2023, 139 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 71.11% of these deaths occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84% of the deceased had comorbidities, and, 16% did not have any comorbidities. (ANI)