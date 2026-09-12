Maharashtra health department orders monthly inspections of hospitals, PHCs

Amid concerns over patients facing difficulties in accessing services at public healthcare facilities, the Maharashtra Public Health Department has directed senior officials to inspect primary health centres (PHCs) and government hospitals every month to assess the quality and availability of services. **EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @CMO_Odisha, THURSDAY, APRIL 2, 2020**Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has set up Odisha Govt sets up two COVID-19 dedicated hospitals with a capacity of 650 beds including 500 bedded facility near KIMS in Bhubaneswar and 150 bedded facility at Ashwini hospital in Cuttack. Both were completed in a record time of one week. (PTI Photo)(PTI02-04-2020_000182B) (PTI)

District health officers, civil surgeons and other senior officials have been asked to visit at least three health facilities a month, spend a minimum of three hours at each and submit detailed reports to the health authorities.

The order was issued on September 10 by Sanjay Katkar, commissioner, health services and mission director, National Health Mission. The move is aimed at ensuring that facilities function properly and patients receive essential services, medicines and treatment without hurdles, officials said.

Katkar said, “Senior officers must regularly visit health institutions and directly inspect outpatient services and their day-to-day functioning. The purpose is to identify shortcomings and ensure that necessary corrective action is taken.”

During the inspections, officials will check the availability of medicines, medical equipment, staff and basic facilities, as well as emergency, maternity, laboratory and referral services.

They will also assess fire safety systems, electrical equipment, oxygen supply, ventilators, boilers, lifts and other critical infrastructure, along with maintenance and safety audits.

Cleanliness, drinking water, toilets, waiting areas, biomedical waste management and the functioning of equipment will also be reviewed.

The department has directed officials to record deficiencies digitally and set deadlines for corrective action. Where an issue cannot be resolved immediately, an action-taken plan must be obtained from the concerned authority and its implementation monitored, officials said.

The order warns that failure to act on complaints, conceal deficiencies or submit incomplete information could be treated as a serious administrative lapse. District health officers and civil surgeons will be responsible for ensuring compliance.