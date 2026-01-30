Pune: The Maharashtra government will launch a statewide special campaign “Kushthamukt Surakshit Maharashtra (KUSUM)” from January 30 to February 13, 2026, with an aim to achieve zero transmission of leprosy by 2027, said officials on Thursday. Maharashtra ‘KUSUM’ drive for zero leprosy transmission by 2027

The campaign will focus on identifying hidden leprosy cases, especially among marginalised and hard-to-reach populations often missed during routine health surveys. These include brick kiln workers, mining and construction labourers, migrant populations, prison inmates, students of ashram schools and hostels, factory workers and other vulnerable groups.

Early detection and timely treatment are critical to breaking the chain of transmission, said Dr Rajratna Waghmare, joint director (tuberculosis and leprosy), Maharashtra.

‘Sparsh’ campaign

As part of leprosy elimination efforts, the state will also observe anti-leprosy fortnight from January 30 to February 13 under the nationwide “Sparsh” Leprosy Awareness Campaign, which coincides with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. January 30 is observed every year as Anti-Leprosy Day. The campaign aims to reduce stigma, fear and social discrimination associated with leprosy through public participation. On January 30, special gram sabha meetings will be held in villages across the state. A range of awareness activities will also be organised during the fortnight. Daily progress reports of the “KUSUM” campaign will be submitted to the state through digital platforms.