Pune: The public health department of Maharashtra on Tuesday conducted a state-level meeting in Pune to review healthcare services and key health programmes, as the state steps up efforts to meet critical targets under major national and state initiatives by March 31, health officials said on Wednesday. Maharashtra launches special drive to meet health targets by March 31

A decision was taken to launch a special drive that will focus on nine priority areas — sickle cell, child health, severe anaemia among pregnant women, surgeries for lymphatic filariasis patients, nutritional support for tuberculosis patients, leprosy prevention, malaria control in Gadchiroli, screening for non-communicable diseases, and handover of completed health facility buildings.

Under the campaign, districts have been instructed to intensify sickle cell screening among people aged 0–40 years, ensure treatment and counselling, and complete pending interventions within the stipulated timeline.

The department has also directed 100% coverage of pregnant women with severe anaemia through IV iron sucrose therapy to help reduce maternal mortality, while instructions have been issued to complete filariasis-related surgeries, provide food baskets to all consenting TB patients, and administer preventive rifampicin (PEP) to all close contacts of leprosy patients.

Also, given its high malaria burden, Gadchiroli district will see an intensified door-to-door anti-malaria drive involving ASHA workers, health staff and community participation. In addition, village-level health camps will be organised to screen people above 30 years for diabetes and hypertension, said the officials.

Health commissioner Dr Kadambari Balkawade said, “Health officials have been asked to prepare detailed action plans within seven days, submit weekly progress reports, and ensure large-scale awareness campaigns. The initiative is aimed at fast-tracking health outcomes and strengthening preventive healthcare across Maharashtra before the end of the financial year.”