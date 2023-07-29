MahaMetro to commence operations on two stretches from August 1

PUNE For the time being, Maha-Metro is operating three-coach metro trains on these stretches, making single entry and exit points sufficient. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is eager to commence passenger service on two stretches next week but is facing challenges in completing essential infrastructure, such as foot-over bridges (FoBs) and separate entry and exit points at the majority of the stations. This incomplete work could yet lead to inconvenience for commuters.

Maha-Metro is all set to launch passenger services on two stretches from 1 August running from Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and from Phugewadi to Civil Court. The inauguration event will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks a significant milestone in the city’s transportation.

Vinod Agrawal, director (Operations) of Maha-Metro, acknowledged that currently, most metro stations have only one staircase serving as both the entry and exit points.

Agrawal stated, “There is one staircase ready on stations at Deccan Gymkhana, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Park, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), whereas separate entry and exit points are available at Mangalwar Peth, Ruby Hall, and Pune station.”

For the time being, Maha-Metro is operating three-coach metro trains on these stretches, making single entry and exit points sufficient. However, the work to complete two entry and exit points per station is underway and expected to be finished soon.

FoBs play a crucial role in facilitating easy access to metro stations for commuters coming from Fergusson College Road, Jangali Maharaj Road, and Peth areas. However, incomplete work may pose problems in accessing the metro stations.

At Deccan Gymkhana, three entry-exit points are planned from JM Road. One entry point will be near the PMPML bus stop, equipped with an escalator and staircase. The FoB will connect to the concourse level of the Metro station. Another entry point will be near the Z-bridge entrance, accessible from both sides of the road, also landing at the concourse level of the station. However, the FoB work at these locations is yet to be completed.

Agrawal emphasised the importance of FoBs in reducing road congestion and providing smooth access to Metro stations.

As Maha-Metro commences passenger operations on the two stretches, commuters remain hopeful that the remaining infrastructure will be swiftly completed, enhancing their overall metro experience.