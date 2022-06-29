Maharashtra one level up in education performance index

Performance grading index for District (PGI-D) for Education in Maharashtra has improved by one grade. However, in Maharashtra, the earlier least scoring district, Satara, has now topped the chart.

Performance Grading Index for district (PGI-D) is published the Department of School Education and literacy under the Ministry of Education. PGI-D assesses the performance of school education system at the district level.

Maharashtra has scored one plus grade among other six states.

The report for 2019-20, revealed that Satara district has scored in the ‘AtiUttam (Excellent) Category’ which means that the district has performed more than 70 per cent to 80 per cent in the index. The district secured 423 marks. In this category only 20 districts across India have achieved this feat, and in Maharashtra, only Satara has scored is part of this list

According to the report, 25 districts from the state have scored in the ‘Good’ category. Across India, there are 95 districts who have scored in this category.

Earlier, in 2018-19, in the ‘Uttam (Good)’ category there were 89 districts across India. And in Maharashtra there were 12 districts.