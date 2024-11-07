Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar releases manifesto for Baramati, promises several new projects

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for Baramati for the November 20 state assembly polls, promising various projects for the constituency which Pawar has represented for seven terms. This is the first time in recent years that Pawar has released constituency-specific manifestos for all 52 assembly seats (including Baramati) that the NCP is contesting as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance which also comprises the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). NCP (Ajit Pawar) chief Ajit Pawar releases the party's manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly polls, in Baramati. (PTI)

In its manifesto for Baramati, the NCP has made several promises including a night landing facility at Baramati Airport, and establishment of a sports academy, logistics park and food processing unit.

“As a Baramati candidate, I am proud to announce the manifesto for the constituency. Today, all the (NCP) candidates are releasing manifestos for their respective constituencies. I am very happy to see the transformation of Baramati in the last 30 to 35 years,” Pawar said, adding that he is committed to making Baramati the most developed tehsil in the country.

“In order to provide a state-of-the art sports facility to sportspersons, an international-standard sports academy on the lines of academies in Punjab and Haryana will be set up. For farmers, we have decided to set up a food processing unit which will create job opportunities in the region, and a logistics park will also be set up in Baramati,” Pawar said, adding that the NCP is keen on making Baramati the first solar energy town in the country.

“As the menace of Cancer is growing, we are planning to set up a Cancer hospital in Baramati so that patients from rural areas do not have to go to Pune or Mumbai for treatment,” Pawar further said.

Replying to a question about the challenge he has been facing within the family, Pawar said that the entire Baramati is his family and that it will make him victorious. “I am confident of the win as I have reached out to more than 50 villages and established a dialogue with people,” he said.

To a question related to the development of Baramati being seen as carried out by the entire Pawar family and not just Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister said that he is not refuting the fact but that he too has a share in the development albeit small when compared to other family members.

In its manifesto for the state, the NCP has promised to raise the monthly financial assistance provided by the Ladki Bahin scheme from the existing ₹1,500 to ₹2,100. For farmers, the party has promised to raise the Shetkari Sanman Nidhi scheme amount from the existing ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 per annum. “The atmosphere is conducive for Mahayuti because of the government’s people-driven schemes,” Pawar said.