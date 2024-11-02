Maharashtra polls: Aspirants meet leaders, to hold Diwali pahats

Considering the Diwali festival, many poll aspirants from Pune city and district visited the homes and offices of political leaders and key persons on Friday, and plan to hold Diwali Pahat cultural programmes instead of the general public rallies as part of their electioneering schedule. With voters busy with families to celebrate the festival, political leaders have changed their campaign plans as the assembly polls are scheduled after Diwali. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

With voters busy with families to celebrate the festival, political leaders have changed their campaign plans as the assembly polls are scheduled after Diwali.

BJP candidates Chandrakant Patil, Hemant Rasne, Madhuri Misal and Siddharth Shirole; and Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates Ravindra Dhangekar, Ashwini Kadam, Chandrakant Mokate and Datta Bahirat were busy meeting people on Friday.

Dhangekar organised Diwali programme for kids at Lohiyanagar. Sunil Tingre also made personal visits in his constituency.