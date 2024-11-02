Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra polls: Aspirants meet leaders, to hold Diwali pahats

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 02, 2024 07:54 AM IST

BJP candidates Chandrakant Patil, Hemant Rasne, Madhuri Misal and Siddharth Shirole; and Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates Ravindra Dhangekar, Ashwini Kadam, Chandrakant Mokate and Datta Bahirat were busy meeting people on Friday

Considering the Diwali festival, many poll aspirants from Pune city and district visited the homes and offices of political leaders and key persons on Friday, and plan to hold Diwali Pahat cultural programmes instead of the general public rallies as part of their electioneering schedule.

With voters busy with families to celebrate the festival, political leaders have changed their campaign plans as the assembly polls are scheduled after Diwali. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
With voters busy with families to celebrate the festival, political leaders have changed their campaign plans as the assembly polls are scheduled after Diwali. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

With voters busy with families to celebrate the festival, political leaders have changed their campaign plans as the assembly polls are scheduled after Diwali.

BJP candidates Chandrakant Patil, Hemant Rasne, Madhuri Misal and Siddharth Shirole; and Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates Ravindra Dhangekar, Ashwini Kadam, Chandrakant Mokate and Datta Bahirat were busy meeting people on Friday.

Dhangekar organised Diwali programme for kids at Lohiyanagar. Sunil Tingre also made personal visits in his constituency.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //