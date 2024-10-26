Maharashtra polls: Denied ticket, BJP Pune unit chief targets party over ‘Hindutva’ commitment

After being denied ticket to contest from the Kasba Peth constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) city unit president Dheeraj Ghate criticised the party for sidelining a “Hindutvawadi” candidate. Ghate’s disappointment surfaced on the social media shortly after the saffron party announced Hemant Rasane as its candidate for Kasba Peth. (HT FILE)

Ghate’s disappointment surfaced on the social media shortly after the saffron party announced Hemant Rasane as its candidate for Kasba Peth. Ghate, who aspired to contest from the constituency, stated, “You want a Hindutvawadi government, but refuse a candidate who has devoted 30 years of his life to Hindutva”.

Both Ghate and former BJP city president Jagdish Mulik were overlooked, with the BJP opting for Rasane instead. When contacted for comment, Ghate did not respond.

Reacting to the issue, Minister of State for Civil Aviation and senior BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol said, “We should respect the decisions taken by the party leadership. There is only one seat, and many are vying for it, so not everyone can be accommodated. However, we will discuss Ghate’s concerns within the party.”

Meanwhile, Rasane expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “I have been a dedicated BJP and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) worker throughout my political career. I’ve always honoured the responsibilities entrusted to me and am confident of victory in Kasba Peth this time. I am thankful to my party leaders.”

Sources within the BJP noted dissatisfaction with Ghate’s public criticism, stating, “It’s natural to feel disappointed, but Ghate holds a key position and should have addressed his concerns privately. The public display sends a wrong message.”

Brahmin and non-Brahmin friction

BJP’s decision to bypass Ghate has reignited discussions within the party about Brahmin versus non-Brahmin representation in Pune. With a significant Brahmin voter base in the city, there was an expectation that the BJP might field a Brahmin candidate in either Kasba Peth or Kothrud. However, the choice of Rasane, an OBC face, has again raised questions about caste considerations, sparking renewed conversations among the party workers and local political circles, something which was seen in the 2023 bypolls as well.