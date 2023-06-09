Yerawada inmates to participate in finale of bhajan and abhang contest on June 13

PUNE The Maharashtra state prison and correctional services department will be holding a grand finale of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Bhajan-Abhang competition on June 13. The event will witness popular bhajan renditions by selected groups from six prisons across the state for the main title. Additional director general of police and inspector general of prisons and correctional services, Amitabh Gupta (in pic), said that the initiative was being held as part of the 75th year of Independence Day celebrations. (HT PHOTO)

Additional director general of police and inspector general of prisons and correctional services, Amitabh Gupta, said that the initiative was being held in the backdrop of the Wari pilgrimage and is part of the 75th year of Independence Day celebrations.

During the preliminary rounds, 350 prisoners participated from Yerawada, Kolhapur, Satara, Ahmednagar, Mumbai, Thane, Taloja, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi, Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Dhule, Parbhani, Beed, Nanded, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Bhandara, Yavatmal, Wardha, Buldhana, and Washim jails.

The teams from Kolhapur, Taloja, Amravati, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik jails have emerged as winners and secured a place in the finale.

The Palkhi processions will be in Pune on June 12 and 13. The event will be inaugurated by those in charge of the Palkhi processions.

