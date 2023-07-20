State board supplementary exams rescheduled due to heavy rains

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday announced that the supplementary board examinations of Class 10 and 12 which was to be held on July 20 has been postponed. This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heave rainfall warning in some parts of the state. The state government has also declared a holiday for schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday amid a heavy rainfall warning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The circular issued by the board stated, “The supplementary board examinations of Class 10 and 12 began on July 18. However, due to the red alert issued by IMD in certain districts, the Class 10 and Class 12 exam which was to be held on July 19 has now been reschedule to August 2 and August 11 respectively. The state government has also declared a holiday for schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday amid a heavy rainfall warning.”