Pune: CET registrations get good response by students this year

As the registration for various technical, professional and educational courses have started by the Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, there has been an influx in the registration by students. Students have registered in large numbers for courses like engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture, according to officials. As the registration for various technical, professional and educational courses have started by the Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, there has been an influx in the registration by students (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

So far 7,39,778 students have registered for technical courses and 11,88,127 students have registered overall 16 courses in the state.

The state Common Entrance Test cell conducts entrance exams for over 16 courses under technical education, higher education and fine arts education. The cell recorded the highest enrolment of students for the ‘MHT CET’ examination. While every year lakhs of students register for this state CET exams to get admission in state colleges in different streams.

As per informated by the state CET cell, the admission is still underway. Applications of 2,96,099 students of PCB group and 3,23,574 students of PCM group have been confirmed by paying fees.

“There is a good response for overall courses in all the categories in the CET exams for this year. As many students have registered, the admission seats will also be full in most colleges. We plan to complete the exam, results and admission within time this year, as the process was delayed in the past three years, said a senior officer from state CET department requesting anonymity.

One of the students Aryank Marathe who has applied for the state CET for technical courses exam said, “I am really looking forward to this year’s CET exam. We hope the management declare results and begin admission process on time, as several students were impacted due to delay in the last two years.”