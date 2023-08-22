MSEDCL provides 1,670 new connections within 48 hrs in Pune Circle

Within just 48 hours, the Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company (Mahavitaran-MSEDCL) has approved 1,670 new electricity connections to consumers in the Pune circle. These are the daily averages over the past two months and overall, the company has assigned 1.45 lakh new connections in the last seven months. MSEDCL provided 1,670 new connections within 48 hrs in Pune Circle (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

During this timeframe, domestic users were allocated 1.25 lakh new connections, followed by commercial (16,621), industrial (2,304), and other (1,688) categories of consumers.

The effort is in line with state government regulations and the ‘ease of doing’ programme, under which MSEDCL simplifies the provision of new connections following the submission of new consumer applications.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of Pune Circle of Mahavitran said, “Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed to speed up work on new electricity connections. Lokesh Chandra, Chairman, and Managing Director of Mahavitaran, has also mandated that new consumers be given connections within 24 hours. The provision of electricity connections based on demand has been accelerated in the Pune circle. As a result, we are supplying consumers with new electrical meters and connections.”

The Pune circle covers Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and several rural areas including Ambegaon, Junner, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe, and Haveli tehsil.

According to Mahavitaran statistics, 669 new connections were granted in Pune City within 24 hours. Similarly, 213 new connections were added in Pimpri-Chinchwad in a single day.

Rural consumers received a total of 602 new connections spread among the Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe, and Haveli tehsils. According to Mahavitaran officials, there are enough new electricity meters in the Pune circle. Consumers are recommended to contact the executive engineer of the appropriate department immediately if they have any complaints or concerns about new electrical connections.

Mahavitran has clarified that customers will not need to acquire meters from the market as they will be provided as part of the service.