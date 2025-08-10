Maharashtra to reintroduce scholarship exams for Classes 4, 7

Maharashtra school education minister Dada Bhuse on Friday said that scholarship examinations for Class 4 and Class 7 will restart from the academic year 2025–26, alongside the present facility for Class 5 and Class 8 students. According to teachers, most zilla parishad, municipal, and government primary schools in rural Maharashtra operate only up to Class 4 or Class 7, leaving students to either transfer to another school to be eligible for scholarship exams. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

For nearly a decade, the exams were held for Class 5 and Class 8 students after a 2016 government decision that discontinued it for Class 4 and Class 7 drawing criticism from teacher associations who said it deprived a large section of students, particularly in rural areas, from competing for scholarships.

Primary teacher associations had urged the state authorities to reinstate the earlier system citing drop in competitive preparedness and morale among students.

Speaking at a public function in Gondia, Bhuse said, “A government resolution (GR) announcing the change is expected in the upcoming days. While all students who pass the exams do not receive the scholarship amount, the government is working on increasing the number of beneficiaries.”