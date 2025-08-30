Maharashtra to start MR immunisation drive from September 15

In response to recent measles outbreaks in parts of Maharashtra, the state government will launch a special Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign across all aided and unaided Ashram schools from September 15 to 30, 2025. Officials said the initiative aims to immunise nearly six lakh children across the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The campaign will target children aged 5 to 15 years, with each eligible student receiving an additional MR vaccine dose, regardless of previous vaccination status, to enhance immunity. Officials said the initiative aims to immunise nearly six lakh children across the state.

Preparations were finalised during a video conference chaired by Dr Vijay Kandewad, director of health services, on Thursday evening. Health officials from municipal corporations and districts participated in the meeting. Detailed guidelines and orders for the drive were issued on Friday.

The decision follows outbreaks reported in the districts of Jalgaon, Nashik, and Dhule.

Commenting on the development, Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services, said, “In outbreak areas, outbreak response immunisation has already begun. Each vaccination session will be managed by a dedicated six-member team. Additionally, local bodies have been directed to set up control rooms to monitor the campaign.”

Strict protocols will be in place to address any ‘adverse events following immunisation’ (AEFIs). “Local bodies must submit detailed reports on any AEFI cases during the campaign,” Dr Sangale added.

The state has set ambitious targets for the drive: achieving over 95% vaccine coverage, eliminating the dropout rate between the two MR doses, and maintaining a Non-Measles Non-Rubella (NMNR) discard rate of no more than 2 per 100,000 people, ensuring robust surveillance.

On Friday, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, conducted a video conference to discuss preparations for the MR vaccination campaign in Pune, Solapur, and Satara districts.

“We reviewed vaccine stock, logistics, and storage facilities. Many rural areas in these districts have Ashram schools, and we have instructed local bodies to ensure 100% immunisation coverage,” Dr Pawar said.

Dr. Rajesh Dighe, PMC immunisation officer, noted that preparations have already begun, with around 1,600 students in Pune city expected to be covered during the drive.

“We will use the existing MR vaccine stock, and additional doses will be supplied by the state government as needed,” he said.