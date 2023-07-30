MSEDCL sets cash payment limit for electricity bills to 5,000

According to an order issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), domestic customers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL-Mahavitaran) would have a ₹5,000 limit to pay their electricity bills in cash. From now on, bills in excess of ₹5,000 must now be paid online. For low-tension agriculture category consumers, the monthly cash limit is ₹10,000. MSEDCL has stated that all modes of electricity bill payment, except credit cards, are free of charge. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nishikant Raut, Public Relations officer (PRO) of MSEDCL of Pune Circle said, “Mahavitran offers an alternative for its customers to pay unlimited electricity bills online, anytime and anywhere. This can be done through the website www.mahadiscom.in or via the Mahavitaran mobile app. The detailed procedure for this online payment system is available on the Mahavitaran website. Customers can choose from various electronic payment methods, including credit/debit cards, net banking, and UPI.”

Additionally, customers who opt for online payment will receive a 0.25 per cent discount (up to ₹500) on their bill amount. The online payment system adheres to the provisions of the Reserve Bank’s Payment and Settlement Act 2007, ensuring a secure and reliable payment process.

Currently, 65 per cent (around 1.1 crore customers) of Mahavitran’s customer base avails of the online payment facility, generating an average revenue of ₹2,250 crores each month.

Customers will receive an instant SMS on their registered mobile numbers after completing an online payment, and they can also check the payment information and receipt in the Payment History part of the website www.mahadiscom.in. Customers can contact Mahadiscom via email at helpdesk_pg@mahadiscom.in if they have any questions or issues.