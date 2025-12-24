Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Mahendra Harpalkar named new MPSC secretary

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 03:10 am IST

MPSC appoints Mahendra Harpalkar as new secretary after a two-month vacancy, aiming to resume delayed exams and recruitment processes for candidates.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has appointed Mahendra Harpalkar as its new secretary after the post remained vacant for over two months. The appointment was made by the general administration department on Tuesday for a two-year deputation.

This vacancy severely affected the functioning of the constitutional body, resulting in delays in examination results, interview schedules, and recruitment processes.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The post became vacant following the completion of the tenure of former secretary Suvarna Kharat. This vacancy severely affected the functioning of the constitutional body, resulting in delays in examination results, interview schedules, and recruitment processes. 

In some cases, the results of competitive examinations have been pending for five to six months, while interviews for declared results have yet to be scheduled, causing frustration among aspirants. Previously, additional district collector Jagannath Veerkar was deputed to the position but declined to assume charge, leaving the Secretary’s post vacant and further delaying the Commission’s work.

Amid mounting criticism from candidates and civil society over administrative delays, the state government has now entrusted Harpalkar with the responsibility. Harpalkar’s deputation will begin once he assumes charge and will continue until he returns to his parent government post.

The MPSC’s functioning had been hampered by the absence of a secretary, who plays a crucial role in overseeing exams, results, legal matters, and office administration. With Harpalkar now in place, aspirants hope recruitment activities, from advertisements to appointments, will resume on schedule, bringing much-needed momentum to the process.

AI Summary AI Summary

