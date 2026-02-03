Pune: Major General Sanil Mohan assumed charge as the Commandant of Command Hospital (Southern Command) on Sunday, marking a change of leadership at one of the Indian Army’s premier tertiary care institutions, officials said on Monday. Maj Gen Sanil Mohan takes charge as Commandant of Command Hospital, Pune

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, Major General Mohan completed both his graduation and post-graduation from the institute. A highly respected Professor of Anaesthesiology and an accomplished instructor in trauma care, he brings extensive clinical, academic and administrative experience to the post.

Before assuming his present appointment in the rank of Major General, he served as Brigadier Medical at the strategically significant Sudarshan Chakra Corps, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening medical preparedness and trauma response capabilities.

During his address to all ranks of Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune, on assumption of command, Major General Sanil Mohan exhorted all ranks to remain steadfast in upholding the noblest traditions of military medicine, emphasising compassion, ethical conduct, professional excellence, and patient-centric care.

AFMC to host ARMEDiCON 2026

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, will host ARMEDiCON 2026, the 74th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference, from 4 February to 6 February. ARMEDiCON is the only multispecialty medical conference of its kind in the country and represents the largest platform for professional interaction and academic exchange among Medical, Dental, and Nursing personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The three-day conference is being organised under the patronage of Lt Gen Pankaj P Rao, Director and Commandant, AFMC Pune and Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps.

Surg VAdm Arti Sarin, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), will be the chief guest. The inaugural session will feature a keynote address by Lt Gen Pratik K Sharma, SYSM, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

Renowned healthcare experts and academicians will contribute to the scientific deliberations, including Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former principal scientist and former director general, ICMR.