Two fire incidents reported in Pune on Thursday

Two fire incidents reported in Pune on Thursday

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 18, 2023 12:24 AM IST

A major fire gutted an electricity transformer in Tulshibaug Market, Pune. Power supply was switched off as a precautionary measure. No casualties reported. Another fire incident occurred in a jewellery shop in Wanowrie, Pune. The cause of the fire is unknown and no casualties reported.

A major fire gutted an electricity transformer in Tulshibaug Market at around 8 am on Thursday. The central fire brigade team headed by fire officer K Chowdhari rushed to the spot and doused the flames with the help of firemen, water tankers and fire tenders.

Fire incident inside a jewellery shop in Wanowrie was reported on Thursday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) authorities switched off the power supply in the area as a preventive measure. No casualties were reported by the fire authorities.

Chowdhari said that the incident took place due to short circuit. “The fire was brought under control after some time and it did not cause much damage. The transformer was located near cloth shops that were closed. Hence, the damage was less.”

Another fire incident inside a jewellery shop in Wanowrie was reported on Thursday morning. The fire took place at Piyush Jewellers in Parm Park Society around 6.50 am. Fire officer Kailas Shinde said that his men rushed to the spot with a fire tender, water tanker and other fire dousing equipment. The cause of fire could not be ascertained and no casualty was reported. The fire was doused within fifteen minutes.

