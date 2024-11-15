Mallikarjun Kharge slams BJP, defends Congress’s stance on Article 370

PUNE Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge countered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegations that Congress intends to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, calling the claims divisive and misleading. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge countered BJP allegations that Congress intends to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, calling the claims divisive and misleading. (HT)

Kharge emphasised that Article 370 was revoked by Parliament and accused the BJP of reviving the issue solely to create rifts.

At a press conference in Pune on Thursday, ahead of the November 20 state assembly polls, Kharge criticised Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent attacks on Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

“Shah claims Congress wants to bring back Article 370, but who in Congress has ever stated this? Parliament has settled this issue. If BJP truly believes it, let them say it openly in Kashmir now that elections are over,” Kharge said.

Kharge further denounced divisive rhetoric within the BJP, referencing statements that advocate for division within the nation. He highlighted Congress’s longstanding commitment to unity, recalling the sacrifices of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Mahatma Gandhi.

“Congress has always worked for unity. While we sacrificed for the country, BJP neither contributed to India’s freedom nor to its welfare,” Kharge asserted.

Kharge also defended Congress’s legacy in establishing reservations, attributing the groundwork to leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He criticised the BJP for manipulating history to set figures like Nehru, Ambedkar, Vallabhbhai Patel, and Subhas Chandra Bose against each other.

“Today, BJP praises the Constitution, but they once resisted it, even refusing to hoist the tricolour. Now, they selectively remember our Constitution’s values,” he said.

Addressing economic issues, Kharge highlighted the widening wealth gap, noting that five per cent of India’s population controls 62 per cent of its wealth, while half of the population owns only three per cent. He accused the Modi administration of prioritizing wealthy allies, especially through privatisation of public sector enterprises.

Kharge also raised concerns over recent drug smuggling incidents at ports managed by Adani, pointing to large seizures and their harmful impact on cities like Pune, Bengaluru, and Punjab.

Responding to doubts over Congress’s financial commitments in its manifesto, Kharge promised prudent budget management.

“We work within budgets, not with ‘khoke’ (bribes) but with ‘doke’ (brains). In states like Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, we have successfully fulfilled our promises,” he affirmed.