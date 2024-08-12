Man accused in 20 cases held in Pune

The Crime Branch Unit 6 has arrested a 19-year-old man linked to at least 20 cases of theft and house break-ins, said officials. The accused has been identified as Mahesh alias Mahya Kashinath Chavan, a resident of Tuljabhavani Vasahat in Hadapsar. (HT PHOTO)

The arrest was made on Saturday following an extensive investigation into a series of burglary incidents.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh alias Mahya Kashinath Chavan, a resident of Tuljabhavani Vasahat in Hadapsar.

Police officials said while patrolling, police naik Nitin Munde got information about a suspicious man present at Nilkantheshwar temple in Awhalwadi area. As per instructions given by a senior police officer, a team of police rushed to the spot and detained Chavan.

During his search operation, police seized 34.5 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹2.45 lakh stolen in Lonikand and Kondhwa cases.

According to police inspector, crime branch unit 6, Pratap Poman, during further interrogation, it was revealed that the accused is a notorious criminal.

“Our probe suggested that he was involved in as many as 20 thefts, house break-in incidents, motorcycle theft cases reported in Wanowrie, Chandan Nagar, Hadapsar and Bharati Vidyapeeth police station areas,” Poman said.

According to Poman, Chavan has been a criminal since he was underage. He was sent to the correction home twice by juvenile justice board when he was minor and involved in house break in cases.

While elaborating his modus of operandi, police said, Chavan along with his two associates used to identify locked homes across the city in the daytime. After identification, during night hours they executed their robbery plans.

According to police, Chavan along with two others were involved in Lonikand and Kondhwa house break-in cases and search of two others is underway.